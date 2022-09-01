Watch: Hong Kong vice-captain proposes girlfriend at Dubai stadium

Hong Kong vice-captain Kinchit Shah made his Asia Cup 2022 outing memorable as he proposed to his girlfriend following the game against India.

The left-hander, who represented Hong Kong in 10 ODIs and 44 T20Is, walked up to the stands at the Dubai International Stadium, where his girlfriend was waiting.

Though his 30-run contribution with the bat wasn’t enough to save his team from defeat, he managed to win a life partner.

A video clip showed the Mumbai-born batter get down on a knee and pop the question, as his girlfriend squealed in disbelief.

She said YES! 😍💍

A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India 🥰

A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together ❤️#AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

“Of course, yes,” she said after a few seconds, while friends around them cheered and whistled.

Hong Kong ended 40 runs from India’s 192-run target in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022. They will now face Pakistan in a do-or-die game on Friday.