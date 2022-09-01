Ravichandran Ashwin makes startling comment about Shaheen Afridi

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on talented Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Ashwin believes that Shaheen would have fetched an astronomical amount if he had participated in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I have thought a lot about how crazy it would have been if Shaheen Afridi had been there in an IPL auction,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“A tall left-arm seamer who sets the game with the new ball and also unleashes yorkers at the death. He might have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at the IPL auction,” he added.

He also lauded the fast-bowling talent in Pakistan, especially due to their express pace.

“All Pakistani fast bowlers clock 140-145 kph consistently. I don’t think any team in world cricket has such a rich backup of fast bowlers. Pakistan have always been a side with so much raw talent on display,” he said.

Pakistan team is currently participating in the Asia Cup where they will play their second match on Friday, September 2, against Hong Kong. The Men in Green lost their opening match against India on Sunday.

If Pakistan defeat Hong Kong, they will face India in their first Super Four match on Sunday, September 4.