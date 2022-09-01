Indian agency announces cash rewards on Dawood, Tiger, Shakeel, Chikna

A cash reward of 2.5 million Indian rupees has been announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for information on infamous underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

According to an Indian media outlet, the probe is related to Ibrahim’s gang, commonly known as “D Company”.

Ibrahim has once again been accused of smuggling arms, explosives, fake Indian currency and drugs through a newly established unit to carry out terror attacks.

The NIA has announced cash rewards of 2 million Indian rupees and 1.5 million Indian rupees for Dawood’s brother, Anees Ibrahim alias Haji Anees, his aide Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon.

All the accused persons have been actively involved in terrorism and criminal activities including narco terrorism, running a crime syndicate, money laundering apart from raising funds for international terrorist organizations.