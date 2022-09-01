Flood devastations: Sindh CM says over 10m displaced, damages estimate crosses Rs1.5t mark

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the number of people displaced by the floods in Sindh is a lot more than the government’s initial estimate of 10 million flood affectees in Sindh are still waiting for rehabilitation and food as the total estimate for the damages in the province is around Rs1,500 billion.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Sindh CM said that the floods have washed away around three million houses in the province.

In order to provide shelter to the homeless, the government is trying to import tents as locally manufactured tents have already been sold out, he said.

The chief minister said that the estimates of the total damages in the province are around Rs1.5 trillion.

CM Shah said that rebuilding houses would cost around Rs900 billion.

People, however, are still not willing to leave their houses, he said. “Someone sent me a video yesterday that people are sitting on charpais and requesting to be rescued,” said Shah. When Navy rescue teams reached them, they refused to leave their houses and asked for the supplies which was then provided, he added.

The agriculture sector in the country has severely been damaged by the floods. The chief minister said that the damages to the cotton crops are estimated to be Rs200 billion.

“We have also lost date crops worth Rs70 billion,” he commented.