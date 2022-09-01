SEE: Aamir Khan’s first look after failure of Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood star Aamir Khan was spotted in San Francisco, US, in his first public appearance following the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha.

The highly-anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha - Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks as the lead - was released on the silver screen on August 11 but it did not live up to the expectations of cinephiles.

The movie – dubbed as most-awaited film of 2022 – cast featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

But, it could not perform well at the box office and garnered mixed reviews from critics.

Aamir – who has yet not commented on Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at the box office – was spotted in San Francisco.

A Twitter user named Natasha shared Mr Perfect’s photo with her.

She wrote, “Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists.”

On his birthday in March, Aamir confirmed that he was in talks for Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones.