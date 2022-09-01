Arif Naqvi’s offshore firm transferred $3 million to PTI

An offshore company set up and managed by the founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, Arif Naqvi, transferred $3 million to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI), officials have revealed.

British daily Financial Times reported in July this year that Arif Naqvi transferred $2.1 million to PTI using Wootton Cricket, an offshore company incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

The PTI had already declared the money before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) without clearly stating its origins. Financial Times traced the source of funding to Naqvi.

However, now Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has come up with more damning evidence against the party.

The FIA has found that Wootton Cricket transferred $3 million to the PTI, which concealed at least $0.8 million of it from the ECP, SAMAA TV’s Special Investigation Unit reported on Thursday.

The Wootton Cricket sent $1.3 million in the first installment and then transferred $0.297 million, it said.

Another $1.2 million were sent through Tariq Shafi, a close friend of Imran Khan, SAMAA SIU said.

Shafi, who was also named by Financial Times, has been interviewed by FIA officials in the past over fund transfers.

Now, the agency has decided to summon Shafi once again for another interview, SAMAA SIU said.

Naqvi’s company transferred a total of $3 million equivalent of PKR650 million and the PTI hid at least $8