Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra in trouble prior to release

Despite the hype, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva can face a setback at its release after boycott calls a week prior to its theatrical release.

The film by Dharma Productions will hit the silver screen on September 9 in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Brahmastra - which draws heavily from Indian mythology - will have three parts with a huge budget of around INR300 billion.

However, the upcoming Ranbir-Alia movie seems mired in boycott calls ahead of the release next week.

Alia Bhatt’s comments, Ranbir Kapoor’s food habits and Ayan Mukerji’s post about earlier preparations for the film can trigger a boycott which can be inclusion in the spate of flops including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger.

Alia Bhatt had suggested people to not watch her if they don’t like her and Ranbir Kapoor showed his love for beef in an old viral video with food blogger and writer Kunal Vijaykar.

It is yet to see what it goes on the first day for Brahmastra as Ranbir Kapoor - who has given hits like Sanju – and his wife Alia Bhatt have invited a controversy ahead of the movie.