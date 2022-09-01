Asia Cup: Police complaint filed against Indian for wearing Pakistan’s jersey

A police complaint has been field against an Indian for wearing Pakistan’s jersey during the clash between the arch-rivals in Dubai on Sunday during the Asia Cup.

However, the family members of the Indian, who is a businessman from Bareilly, have stated that the act of wearing Pakistan’s jersey was merely a prank.

“The matter has been brought to our notice but since the incident occurred outside the country, further action will be taken in accordance with directions from the government,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bareilly Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj told PTI on Wednesday.

The report added that the complaint was filed by an office-bearer, Himanshu Patel, of a right-wing group.

The pictures of the Indian, identified as Sanyam Jaiswal, standing outside the stadium in Dubai had gone viral on social media and consequently angered a section of people back home.

According to Jaiswal’s family, he wore the jersey because the Indian shirts were sold out outside the stadium. They also had a plan to shout “Hindustan Zindabad” while wearing the Pakistani jersey during the match.

“We are a family of patriots. I do not know what has my son done and under what conditions but if his actions have hurt anyone, I seek an apology with folded hands. His intentions were not to hurt anyone,” Satish Jaiswal, father of Sanyam, was quoted as saying.

It must be noted that India won the match by five wickets after successfully chasing down a target of 148 runs.