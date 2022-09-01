UK increases ‘life-saving aid’ for Pakistan to £15 million

The United Kingdom (UK) has pledged to increase the life-saving support to Pakistan to up to £15 million following devastating floods that have left a third of the country submerged.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the British High Commission in Islamabad, Foreign Secretary of the UK Liz Truss said that the humanitarian support totaling £15 million from the UK to help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across the country.

Truss said, “The UK stands with Pakistan, as tens of millions of people face devastating floods, which have left a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK – underwater.”

We will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this £15 million package of support, she added.

It is important to mention that Pakistan Government and the UN launched a joint flash appeal on August 30 for US$160 million for flood relief. Early estimates of the damage suggest it will have a US$10 billion impact.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South and Central Asia, said: “We are seeing first-hand the tragic effects of climate change and its impact on millions of people across the country. The UK is working around the clock with the Pakistan authorities to determine what support is required in the short-term and longer-term.

“We are also working at pace with international organisations working directly on the ground to help victims of the disaster. These include the United Nations and World Bank.

We will continue to work hand in hand with the international community to garner the best possible global support package for Pakistan to recover.“

It is important to mention here that the flooding has affected more than 33 million people, with over 1,100 lives lost, so far.

The latest funding announced by the Foreign Secretary comes after the UK provided £1.5 million to the disaster last weekend.

Following the launch of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal, the UK government announced it will match pound for pound the first £5 million of public donations, as part of today’s total £15 million pledge.

The rest of the UK funding of £10 million announced today will go to international aid agencies on the ground to help them respond to people’s immediate needs, including through providing water, sanitation, shelter, and protecting women and girls. It will also support families to repair their homes and maintain their livelihoods.