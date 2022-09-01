Sri Lanka, Bangladesh clash in must-win Asia Cup match

After losing their opening matches against a high-flying Afghanistan side, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will locks horns today in the final match of Group B during the ongoing Asia Cup.

The winner of today’s match will qualify for the Super Four while the loser will return home.

Both teams have struggled in the shortest format of the game in the recent past, with only one win each in their last five matches respectively.

The pitch is likely to offer assistance to the spinners, since a used surface will probably be used for the match.

Sri Lanka have registered victories in eight of the 12 completed matches between these teams, but lost two of the last three.

Expected lineups

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed