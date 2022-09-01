Rivals: RM of BTS, BigBang’s Taeyang ‘hang out’ at book launch party

On August 30, fans were shocked when BTS’ RM and BigBnag’s Taeyang posted pictures on their Instagram hanging out together in an event. Both singers attended the book launch party hosted by publishing house Mok Press, owned by photographer Mok Jungwook.

First, RM shared a black-and-white picture on his IG story with Taeyang and photographer Mok Jungwook, while tagging both. RM captioned the photo: “Congratulations”.

A short while later, Taeyang took to his Instagram story and shared a short clip from a similar angle while mentioning the other two.

However, this isn’t the first time the two stars were present at the same event. Previously, RM and Taeyang attended the listening party of BTS’ J-Hope’s first solo album, Jack in the Box. Although at that time, the two were not clicked together.

Taeyang, who is particularly known for his vocals, started his career in 2006 as a member of BIGBANG, and in the year 2008; he released his first song Only look at Me.

RM made his debut in 2013 as the leader of the band BTS. He released his first solo mixtape RM in 2015.