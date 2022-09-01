PlayStation plus: These are free monthly games for September

Sony has announced the monthly games for PlayStation Plus for September.

The games will be available for members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans.

Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem, all three titles, will be freely available from September 6, according to the information posted on the PlayStation Blog.

Need for Speed Heat

Heat, the third installment in the redesigned Need for Speed series, transports you to Palm City, a made-up city in Florida.

You must hustle during the day to compete in sanctioned races as a white-knuckle street racer.

The money obtained can then be utilized to modify and customize your vehicles for thrilling nighttime racing.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Granblue Fantasy: Versus enhances its cutting-edge fighting game with an RPG-like story.

It has a colorful cast of 12 combatants, each with its unique move set and personality.

They can all be controlled using four buttons, much like in most traditional fighting games.

This entry has 3D visuals and a high-quality cell-shaded art style thanks to the collaboration between Cygames and developer Arc System Works.

Additionally nominated for The Game Awards 2020’s Best Fighting category, it was defeated by Mortal Kombat 11.

Toem

Players in this hand-drawn adventure game must employ their photographic senses to solve the puzzles of the mythical kingdom of Toem.

You can go across the tranquil countryside while interacting with oddball people and helping them solve their problems by taking cool images.

When using cameras to solve puzzles, the game shifts from its primary top-down perspective to a first-person one.

You can spend stamps — which you obtain by assisting other NPCs — to board a bus and go to the following level.