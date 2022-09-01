Maryam Nawaz snap back at Imran Khan’s cheap diamonds remarks

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday snapped back at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for calling diamonds ‘cheap’ and said he does not even spare ‘cheap’ items.

The PML-N leader shared her views on Twitter.

Responding to a video clip of Imran Khan’s cheap diamond remarks, Maryam said, “He even does not let go of a cheap thing.”

The PTI chairman Imran Khan made the statement in response to a journalist’s question if his wife had accepted diamonds from the daughter of property tycoon Malik Riaz.

The PTI chairman briefly spoke to reporters after appearing before an Islamabad anti-terrorism court, which granted him interim bail in a case that was lodged after he hurled threats at Judge Zeba Chauhdry and Islamabad police officials.

In his interaction, Imran Khan also said that he was becoming more dangerous by the day.

The PTI chief was escorted by Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, and other PTI leaders as he left the court.

When reporters asked if Imran Khan would offer an apology to Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the former prime minister gave a broad smile but did not utter a single word.

“Khan sahib please comment, your wife has been accused of accepting diamond necklace from Malik Riaz. Did she recieve [the gift]?” asked another reporter.

“Diamonds are very cheap. Talk about something expensive,” Imran Khan replied without directly addressing the question.

Soon after Khan responded a PTI worker was heard shouting to reporters “get back, get back.”

Earlier, when the PTI chief left the court he readily took questions.

When a reporter wanted Imran Khan to elaborate on his earlier statement about some forces influencing the decision-making in the country, the PTI chairman said, “See! I am becoming more dangerous by the day.”