Another flash flood warning as Met forecasts more rain this month

Forecasting another spell of rain in September, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of more flash floods in some areas of the country.

Overall, a tendency from normal to above normal showers are likely over the country during September, the PMD said in the weather outlook for September.

The rainfall is expected to be above normal over northeastern Punjab and Sindh.

Most parts of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are expected to receive normal to slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit-Baltistan and northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may receive nearly normal rainfall during the forecast month, the outlook said.

The PMD said, isolated heavy downpours can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP but the likelihood remains lower as per climatology of the forecast month.