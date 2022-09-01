Krushna Abhishek dismisses rumors of rift with Kapil Sharma

There have been talks about a rift between Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek - which may have let the latter quit the show - but the comedian talked about his exit and cleared the air.

The Kapil Sharma Show is Indian TV’s one of the most popular show that has been entertaining audience for more than a decade.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by Indian media that Krushna will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show.

The exit of Krushna came as a shock to fans, and it was rumored that both comedians had a conflict that led Krushna to leave the show.

Yesterday, while talking to media, the comedian dismissed the rumors and said that there are no issues between them.

Krushna will also accompany Kapil Sharma on his live show as they flew to Australia last night. Today he posted a picture with TKSS crew.

He also uploaded a video on his Instagram in which the two comedians can be seen taking massage.