Here are the specs of Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop
The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold laptop was launched on Wednesday and the company claims it has screen on time of more than nine hours.
A 17.3-inch foldable OLED touchscreen with a 1,920x2,560 resolution, a 4:3 aspect ratio, and a response time of 0.2ms is featured on the laptop.
According to the manufacturer, the display is designed to provide a maximum brightness of 500 nits.
Additionally, it offers 1.07 billion colors, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and an 87% screen-to-body ratio. The fold comprises 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.
The first foldable laptop by Asus is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i7 chip and paired with Intel Iris Xe GPU.
A 3.5mm combo audio jack and two Thunderbolt 4 ports are included.
It has a 5-megapixel AI camera with 3D noise reduction and an IR feature for optics.
It has a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos sound approved by Harman Kardon.
Additionally, a built-in microphone supports Alexa and Cortana speech assistants.
Asus claims that the new laptop equips with a 75 Whr battery that offers up to 9.5 hours of screen on time while folding and around 8.5 hours of use time when the screen is unfolded.
The laptop comes with a 64W fast charger.
The new Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is quite hefty in pricing, starting at $3499, around Around 759,200 PKR.