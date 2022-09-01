Rasheed claims rift between Nawaz, Shehbaz to become apparent by October

Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will suffer disintegration in the months of September and October.

In a statement made on the microblogging site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid also claimed that the Sharif brothers ‘N’ [Nawaz] and ‘S’ [Shehbaz] will be in a face-off during the said months.

The AML leader also said that during September-October, some key decisions related to appointments, demotions, and changes will be made including important court decisions.

Speaking regarding the impact of recent catastrophic floods, Sheikh warned that the country may be pummeled into chaos due to a food shortage and outbreaks of infectious diseases.

He also said that people would be coerced to fulfill needs by looting eatables from warehouses and shops amid food insecurity caused by monsoon rains and floods.

In the Twitter thread, Sheikh also lambasted the government for increasing the price of diesel by Rs10, and electricity by Rs4.5 though fuel prices are dropping throughout the world.

The AML stalwart also pointed out that the current government may also come up with trade agreements with India and Israel under the guise of flood assistance.