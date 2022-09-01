Google donates $0.5m for Pakistan floods

Millions of Pakistanis are experiencing the worst torrential rains and floods in the country’s history. The disastrous floods on top of the ongoing pandemic are wreaking havoc in the county. People have been left homeless and stranded in flood-hit areas.

During this time of the disaster, Google.org will donate US$500,000 (Rs110 million) through its philanthropic arm to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which will be made to the sub-grants to the local organisations that are actively engaged in crisis response and recovery.

In addition to this, Google employees are also donating at this critical time. In just a few days, employees have already contributed more than Rs72 million in personal donations and company matches

Google aims to extend its support by taking initiative to gather donations and funds for flood affectees to help fellow citizens spending their lives in the midst of destruction. Google will continue to find more ways to help the flood victims.