Director Miguel Sapochnik quits House of Dragons as co-showrunner

Miguel Sapochnik has decided to step down as co-showrunner and director of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon ahead of season two release.

Sapochnik shared showrunner duties with co-creator Ryan Condal and directed the first episode of the show. While he will continue to be credited in the credits as executive producer, Condal will be the sole showrunner of the series.

While talking with Vanity, the Finch director said, “Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon.

He further added, “It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

Miguel said that he is so glad to still be a part of House of the Dragon and for season two he wished Ryan and the show’s team success and all the best.

Emmy awards winner “director Alan Taylor who directed seven of Game of Thrones episodes will join House of the Dragon as executive producer for season 2.

In a statement HBO said, “Miguel Sapochnik has done amazing work on the first season of House of the Dragon, establishing its signature look and feel,”

House of the Dragon had the biggest premiere in the history of HBO with 10M views across all platforms. As per HBO the number of views has risen to 25M, while episode two has garnered 10.2M views.