Ignite, Institute of Rural Management sign memorandum for Google career certifications

Ignite - an NGO focusing on fourth industrial wave tech - has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Rural Management (IRM) to equip more people with in-demand skills in IT sector and expand the ongoing program further.

According to the press release, the program will provide certification and theoretical and practical knowledge of top IT skills in massive demand.

The MoU was signed by Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO Ignite, and Dr. Roomi S. Hayat, CEO IRM. Ignite and IRM are committed and confident in achieving the Google Career Certification (GCC) targets with this partnership.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, the federal minister for IT and telecom, stated that this alliance would further empower individuals with both theoretical and practical knowledge to gain in-demand skills that can lead to jobs in a variety of industries, including project management, UX design, data analytics, digital marketing & e-commerce, and much more.

Helping them progress in their careers will provide credentialed students an advantage when applying for entry-level positions, he added.

“Youth are the destiny driver of the nations, and the GCC program would function as a catalyst to open a new paradigm of opportunities for them,” said Dr. Roomi S. Hayat, CEO of IRM.

Moreover, Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO of Ignite, said that this agreement would give Ignite and IRM a framework to accomplish the GCC objectives better.

“We are happy to include and prepare our potential students for future learning through Google Certification Career activities.”

He also emphasized that Ignite has received more than 2.7 million enrollments through the DigiSkills Training Program over the past four years in 10 freelancing courses.

In Phase II, he added that they have added five new courses this year. “We aim to increase Pakistan’s freelancing exports to $1 billion over three to four years.”