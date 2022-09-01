Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon reveals names ‘she would never date’

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has revealed the names of her male counterparts whom she would never date.

She made this revelation during her appearance in the ninth episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

She was invited along with Tiger Shroff with whom she made her debut in Bollywood in 2014 – Heropanti.

Talking about her dating life, Kriti Sanon revealed the names of Bollywood actors she would not date.

She said that she would not date Tiger Shroff because ‘he is extremely hot’ and this would always keep a soft corner in her heart for him.

Kriti Sanon would also not date Kartik Aryan because of the same reason.

The Heropanti actress also rebuffed the claims of dating Aditya Roy Kapur and said that he was just a fun guy to be around.