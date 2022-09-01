PM approves 10,000mw solar energy production to reduce fuel import bill

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved on Thursday the early execution of 10,000 megawatts solar energy project to reduce the import bill of costly diesel and furnace oil.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to provide major relief to the masses, said the electricity should be generated through solar instead of imported fossil fuel.

The decision has been taken to save the foreign exchange as it would help the country save billions of dollars.

In the first phase, the solar energy would be supplied to the government buildings, tube wells operating on electricity and diesel and domestic consumers with low consumption.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure the early installation of solar plants to provide relief to the people before the next summer season.

He asked the authorities concerned to immediately start the execution of the project.

He also called for holding a pre-bidding conference of all stakeholders by next week before the bidding process.

As oil prices hover around $95 a barrel and the Pakistani rupee struggles against the US dollar, consumers have been hit by heavy electricity bills.

This week, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the electricity tariff by Rs4.34 per unit on account of the fuel cost adjustment for July 2022 at the request of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

The fuel cost adjustment for July 2022 will be charged with the bill of August 2022, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for the lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.