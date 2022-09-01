Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1pm | 1st September 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm | 1st September 2022 Sep 01, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm | 1st September 2022 Recommended Pakistan inflation increases to 49 year high of 27.3% Wait is over: ‘Carma’ to hit theaters tomorrow Twitter introduces ‘edit tweet’ option Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular Asia Cup: Pakistan likely to make multiple changes in do-or-die contest Rupee rallies against US dollar Google for Startups Accelerator launches in Pakistan