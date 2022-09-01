‘Diamonds are cheap’: Imran evades question on accepting gift from property tycoon

Former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan Thursday evaded a question about his wife Bushra Bibi accepting diamonds as a gift from property tycoon Malik Riaz, saying that “diamonds are very cheap. Talk about something expensive.”

The PTI chairman briefly spoke to reporters after appearing before an Islamabad anti-terrorism court, which granted him interim bail in a case that was lodged after he hurled threats at Judge Zeba Chauhdry and Islamabad police officials.

In his interaction, Imran Khan also said that he was becoming more dangerous by the day.

The PTI chief was escorted by Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, and other PTI leaders as he left the court.

When reporters asked if Imran Khan would offer an apology to Judge Zeba Chaudhry, the former prime minister gave a broad smile but did not utter a single word.

“Khan sahib please comment, your wife has been accused of accepting diamond necklace from Malik Riaz. Did she recieve [the gift]?” asked another reporter.

“Diamonds are very cheap. Talk about something expensive,” Imran Khan replied without directly addressing the question.

Soon after Khan responded a PTI worker was heard shouting to reporters “get back, get back.”

Earlier, when the PTI chief left the court he readily took questions.

When a reporter wanted Imran Khan to elaborate on his earlier statement about some forces influencing the decision-making in the country, the PTI chairman said, “See! I am becoming more dangerous by the day.”