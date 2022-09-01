Flood relief goods exempted from import duties, taxes

The government has granted a blanket exemption to flood relief goods from import duties and taxes. Donations by the foreign and international organizations have also been exempted from taxes.

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) exempting “all duties and taxes on import of goods that are needed for relief operations in the flood affected areas,” a government statement said.

“Such imports will be duty and tax free upon certification by NDMA or PDMA. The goods being sent as donations by the foreign government or international organizations and donors are also exempted from customs duties and taxes,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the authorities to lift taxes on relief goods being brought to the country to ensure an uninterrupted supply of relief goods to the people of the affected areas.

He had said that elimination of all taxes and duties in procuring the relief goods will help ensure maximum use of resources for lessening the hardships being faced by affected people.