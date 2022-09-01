If you are a gamer, Facebook has more bad news for you

The Facebook gaming app was launched by a Meta-owned company two years ago during the pandemic. But it has decided to shut it down on iOS and Android from October 28. The app will be removed from the App Store and Google Play Store.

The app was an excellent way for gaming streamers to connect with users, build a gaming community, and allow users to play instant games and be part of gaming groups.

The feature is still available, but now you can access it in the Facebook app.

Meta did not elaborate on why they shut down the Facebook gaming app. However, the micro-blogging site said that they are still on its mission to connect players and build a community.

“Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans, and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed. You’ll still be able to find your games, streamers, and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app,” Facebook said in the notice.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched.” the notice reads.