Over 140,000 flood survivors hit by infectious disease outbreak in South Punjab

In the aftermath of one of Pakistan’s deadliest floods, flood survivors in the South Punjab region have been hit by an infectious disease outbreak, with over 140,000 people having been infected so far.

Heavy monsoon rains and floods in the country destroyed thousands of properties rendering millions of people homeless and hungry. The death toll topped 1,100 this week.

Health professionals told SAMAA TV that the outbreak of infectious diseases may increase the flood death toll.

A report issued by the Punjab Health Department said that over 37,000 flood victims in South Punjab suffer from respiratory diseases, while more than 33,000 are experiencing skin problems such as itching and rashes.

The report further stated that around 20,000 are suffering from high fever and 17,000 are dealing with diarrhea.

Furthermore, at least 2,500 flood victims have reached out to health professionals with complaints of eye diseases.

Apart from diseases, 21 flood victims sought medical assistance for dog bites in different areas of southern Punjab whereas two cases of snake bites were reported in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The health department also registered 3,000 injuries in flood-related accidents.

According to the report, 60 to 70 per cent of the flood survivors hit by infectious disease reported to the medical camps set up last week.