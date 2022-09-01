Pakistan reports two more polio cases

Two more poliovirus cases have been reported in Pakistan bringing the total number of cases reported this year to 17.

Most of these cases have been reported in the erstwhile FATA district of North Waziristan. However, one of the two cases reported on Thursday surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district. This is the second case to be reported in Lakki Marwat.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad confirmed the two new cases saying that a 2-year-old child in North Waziristan and a 16-year-old boy in Lakki Marwat suffered acute flaccid paralysis.

Acute flaccid paralysis affected the left foot of the boy in Lakki Marwat while the child in North Waziristan died.

Pakistan has largely controlled poliovirus across the country and only two cases were reported in 2021. However, in 2022 new cases of wild poliovirus surfaced in North Waziristan, where poliovirus has affected a total of 15 children so far.

Two cases have been reported in Lakki Marwat.