Flood death toll reaches 1,191 as 27 more die

The death toll from monsoon rains and floods hit 1,191 Thursday after another 27 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The NDMA issued a 24-hour situation report that accounted for overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains and floods.

According to the NDMA, rains and floods killed 15 people in Sindh, 7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 in Balochistan and one in Punjab in the past 24 hours.

The death count since June 14 has reached 1,191, including 522 men, 246 women and 399 children while more than 731,000 cattle were also washed away in the flood.

NDMA report said more than 3,72,823 houses have been destroyed so far while 7,33,536 houses have been partially damaged. As many as 243 bridges have collapsed and 5063 kilometers of highways have been damaged.

At least 15 survey teams of NDMA reached various locations in Balochistan along with a provincial coordination team, for joint survey and damage assessment in flood affected areas including Pishin, Loralai, Dukki, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Nasirabad, Kohlu, Barkhan and Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Gwadar and Khuzdar.

Meanwhile, eight truckloads of relief goods reached Pakistan through Pak-Iran Gabad Border on Wednesday. Besides this, as many as 16 consignments of relief goods and equipment have been received so far from the friendly countries to assist efforts in the flood-hit areas of the country.

According to the officials, the maximum relief consignments of seven aircraft were sent from Turkiye. C-130 aircraft carried 600 family tents, 1,008 food boxes, 1,000 hygiene boxes, 395kg of baby food, 2,000 blankets, 432 cooking kits, 1,440 pillows, 1,296 mattresses, and 426,093 medical kits to Pakistan.

Five C-130 aircraft from the United Arab Emirates were received carrying 90,450 pounds (lbs) foodstuff including rice and lentils etc, food items, hygiene kits and tents.

From China, four Y-20 aircraft carrying 3,000 tents have been received so far.

The sorties started arriving from August 28 while responding to the call for foreign assistance to support the relief efforts.