UAE starts delivering first tranche of relief goods worth $50m

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that ‘brotherly United Arab Emirates (UAE)’ had started sending in the first tranche of flood aid of $50 million worth.

The premier took to Twitter to thank the UAE and explains the reason behind the cancellation of his visit.

PM Shehbaz said that he postponed his visit to the United Arab Emirates scheduled for September 3 to focus on the flood relief and rehabilitation measures.

“I was set to visit the UAE on Sept 3 on the invitation of HH the President. We mutually decided to postpone the visit so that I could focus on the ongoing rescue & relief activities,” he tweeted.

He said that a day ago in his conversation with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the latter promised continued support to those affected by the floods.

He also thanked all those who reached out from the friendly country to assist in flood rehabilitation.

“We would forever be indebted to our brothers and sisters who have stood by us in this challenge,” the PM concluded.