Imran’s claims of regime change conspiracy ‘not true’: US official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s adviser Derek Chollet on Thursday refuted Imran Khan’s claims of US intervention behind regime change in Pakistan.

In an interview with a Pakistani media outlet, Chollet said, “All I can say is that there is nothing to the allegations. Those were not true.”

“Pakistan is a significant country for the US,” he said, adding that the US government will maintain its ties with Pakistan regardless of who is in power.

Chollet also said that US ties with Pakistan are multifaceted and not just limited to interaction regarding Afghanistan.

“Security, economic cooperation and aid to flood victims is an expression of the American commitment towards Pakistan.”

Blinken’s adviser also acknowledged the role of Pakistan as a ‘vital ally’ and appreciated its role in anti-terror operations.

The US official noted that it is in the common interest of both Pakistan and America to deal with terrorism and hoped that the collaboration would continue.

Pakistan and the United States have maintained diplomatic relations for the past 75 years, Chollet highlighted, adding that Washington hopes these bilateral ties will last over the years.

Blinken’s aide is expected to visit Pakistan on September 7-9 this year.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said his visit will offer a chance for the two countries to strategize future engagements.

During the visit, Chollet is expected to discuss trade, investment, energy, and defence related collaborations particularly with respect to Afghanistan.