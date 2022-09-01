PTI activists gather outside anti-terror court in Islamabad

Dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists have gathered outside an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad where PTI Chief Imran Khan is due to appear later today.

The number of PTI workers is swelling, SAMAA TV’s Adil Tanoli reported.

Police have already blocked the entry of “irrelevant” people into the court premises.

Imran Khan failed to show up at the court to secure his bail earlier in the and the judge summoned him at 2 noon.

Finally, when Imran Khan arrived for the bail hearing, the PTI activists surrounded his vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.