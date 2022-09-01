Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11am | 1 September 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am | 1 September 2022 Sep 01, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am | 1 September 2022 Recommended Pakistan inflation increases to 49 year high of 27.3% I was raped & forced to marry Taliban official, claims Afghan woman Indian agency announces cash rewards on Dawood, Tiger, Shakeel, Chikna Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular Asia Cup: Pakistan likely to make multiple changes in do-or-die contest Rupee rallies against US dollar Google for Startups Accelerator launches in Pakistan