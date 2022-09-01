Islamabad court makes Imran appear before it, then approves bail

An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has granted interim bail to PTI Chief Imran Khan after making him appear before it.

Imran Khan arrived at the court at noon and the judge approved his bail.

Earlier, the PTI chief failed to show up for the bail hearing at the anti-terrorism court in a case of threatening a judge of the federal capital.

The court summoned him again at noon and asked him to detail the ‘threat’ he faces.

Imran had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.

Gill remains in police custody after his arrest on August 9 for alleged seditious remarks against the state institutions.

Imran subsequently approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in the case. However, the court had told him to take it up with the anti-terror court since terrorism cases are handled by the specific court.

Thursday’s hearing

When the hearing began early on Thursday morning, Imran’s lawyer Babar Awan contended that his client could not come to court due to security concerns.

Imran’s counsel maintained that his client is in Islamabad and that the police have warned in writing about threats to his life. It is the responsibility of the police to ensure his security, he said.

Babar Awan said if anything happens to his client, Islamabad IGP and DIG Operations will be held responsible, along with the rulers and authorities.

Judge Raja Hasan Jawad stated that Imran Khan must appear before the court. Babar Awan said he would bring his client at 12 noon.

The judge remarked that the court would hear arguments on the bail later today.

The judge stated that it was imperative that Imran appear before the court to secure bail and elaborate on the security concerns were.

Awan said that the Islamabad Police had written to Imran stating that there was a threat to his life.

The lawyer added that it took him 11 minutes to get into court due to the rush outside.

At this, the prosecutor said that the accused should be first produced before the court and only then they will present their arguments.

Earlier, a heavy contingent of police was deployed around the anti-terror court in anticipation of the PTI chief’s arrival.