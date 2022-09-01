Jacqueline Fernandez cooked up a false story to dodge investigations, claim investigators

Famous Bollywood actor has run into legal trouble over Sukesh Chandrashaikher’s INR 2 billion money laundering case. Now, India’s anti-money laundering investigators Enforcement Directorate (ED) has termed a statement given by the actor at its Delhi office as ‘cooked up’ .

Asia News International (ANI) tweeted, “Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case.”

According to ED officials, the Bollywood diva knew about the conman’s criminal past yet she continued to accept expensive gifts from him, which were nothing but proceeds of crime.

ED said, in the charge sheet against the actor, she is accused of tampering with evidence as soon as she learnt that the conman was arrested. She is accused of deleting all phone records related to the criminal and allegedly asked her staff to do so as well.

“Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware of the criminal antecedents of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and also the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife in February 2021. She consciously chose to overlook his criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him.”

In his statement during detention, Sukesh Chandrasekhar said that he had gifted his girlfriend (Jacqueline Fernandez) pets and valuables worth crores of rupees.

ED has seized the assets of the actress worth Rs70 million. Jacqueline is alleged to have known what he did and where the money was sourced to give them expensive gifts.

The actor has maintained that her deposits were from her own legitimate sources of income and were made long before she even knew Sukesh, the main accuser, existed.

The Patiala court on Wednesday has summoned Srilankan national actor in the case. Judge Praveen Singh took notice of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court on September 26, 2022.

India Today reported, “More trouble for actor JacquelineFernandez; Delhi court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet.”