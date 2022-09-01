Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10am | 1 September 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10am | 1 September 2022 Sep 01, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10am | 1 September 2022 Recommended No respite: Petrol price in Pakistan swells by another Rs2, diesel by Rs3 Five things to know about voting machines Imran’s claims of regime change conspiracy ‘not true’: US official Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular Asia Cup: Pakistan likely to make multiple changes in do-or-die contest Google for Startups Accelerator launches in Pakistan Rupee rallies against US dollar