Flood updates, petrol prices jacked up, Imran Khan contempt court hearing

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, September 01, 2022.

Contempt of court case

An Anti-Terrorism court is set to hear a contempt of court case against PTI Chief Imran Khan today. The court initiated suo moto proceedings after the former prime minister issued threats to Additional Sessions, Judge Zeba Chaudhry and other officials.

The bench will meet at 10:30am and Imran Khan has been summoned in the court. Special security arrangements will be in place inside and outside the court, with limited numbers of passes being issued to lawyers and journalists.

Imran Khan has also filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court to get the ATA FIR against him quashed.

Petrol price

The federal government on Thursday increased per liter price of petrol by Rs2.07 and diesel by Rs2.99 for the next fortnight. The new prices are effective from September 1 (today) till September 15. Kerosene oil, and light-speed diesel also see hike in rates.

IMF tranche

Pakistan on Wednesday received proceeds of $1.16 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has been deposited in the central bank. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated in a tweet.

Weather updates

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours. Rain thundershowers may occur at isolated places of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, north-eastern Punjab, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Flood relief

Eight truckloads of relief goods reached Pakistan through Pak-Iran Gabad Border on Wednesday. Apart from neighboring Iran. Besides this, as many as 16 consignments of relief goods and equipment have been received so far from the friendly countries to assist efforts in the flood-hit areas of the country.