Senate panel directs reassessment of threat to ex-PM Imran Khan

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) has rejected the claims that the personnel deployed on the security of former prime minister Imran Khan were withdrawn, adding that he was still guarded by 266 personnel of security agencies. However, the senate panel directed a reassessment of the threat to the former prime minister.

He also directed restoration of licenses of two private security companies.

The meeting of the senate standing panel held in Islamabad was chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz – who is from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the meeting, IGP said that 266 personnel were deployed on the security of Imran Khan. He added that the ex-PM is escorted by personnel even when he goes to court.

Senator Kamil Ai Agha pointed out that some 2,200 personnel were deployed on the security of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and the expenditure for exercise was Rs4.5 billion annually.

IGP countered this saying not more than five police personnel were deployed on the security of former premiers including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The committee chairman expressed displeasure with the absence of the interior minister and secretary despite that they were sent letters to attend the meeting.

The committee said that Imran Khan’s life was under threat as the global powers were unhappy with him for his stance on Islamophobia and keeping Pakistan at bay in the Afghan war.

He criticized the decision to withdraw security from ex-PM.

However, IGP said that apart from two private companies, about 266 personnel from the police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Frontier Constabulary, and Rangers were deployed on the security of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They all work under the same command, he added.

IGP said that the annual cost of provision of security to ex-PM Imran Khan was Rs240 million which included salaries of personnel as well.

The committee was informed the licenses of two private security companies deployed on Khan’s security were suspended by mistake.

Islamabad commissioner informed the panel that they did not possess this authority but the interior ministry.

He said that the interior ministry wants replacement of both private firms.

The committee chairman directed IGP to reassess the threat to Imran Khan along with instruction of restoration of licenses of both private security firms.