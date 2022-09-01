Watch Live
No respite: Petrol price in Pakistan swells by another Rs2, diesel by Rs3

Kerosene oil, light speed diesel also see hike in rates
Samaa Web Desk Sep 01, 2022
The federal government on Thursday increased per liter price of petrol by Rs2.07 and diesel by Rs2.99 for the next fortnight.

The new prices are effective from September 1 (today) till 15.

The prices have been revised in view of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation.

With recent changes in the prices, petrol will now be sold for Rs235.98 per liter instead of Rs233.91per liter.

The new price of high-speed diesel will be Rs247.43 after increase of Rs2.99.

The price of kerosene oil has also been increased by Rs10.92 per liter, and it will be available for Rs210.32 instead of Rs199.40.

The light diesel oil price will be Rs201.54 per liter as it has been increased by Rs9.79.

Fuel Existing prices per liter New Prices per liter Change in price
Petrol 233.91 235.98 2.07
High Speed Diesel 244.44 247.43 2.99
Kerosene Oil 199.40 210.32 10.92
Light Diesel Oil 191.75 201.54 9.79

Pakistan

petrol prices

