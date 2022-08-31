Viral video: Balochistan govt defends dropping relief goods from helicopter

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a government helicopter in Balochistan throwing relief goods from the air.

It can be seen in the video as the bag containing relief goods hit the ground, it explodes.

The person shooting the video, who is not visible, can be heard saying, “this is the Balochistan government’s helicopter carrying goods, they are throwing ration bags [for flood affectees] and it explodes as it hits the ground.”

“They are mocking people,” the voice can be heard saying. “This is not relief, they making fools of people.”

People were asked to come here and there’s even a helipad for the landing, the videographer claimed.

On Wednesday, the provincial government defended the decision to drop goods from the helicopter claiming that it was not possible to land the helicopter in that area.

The government sources said that the helicopters are taking part in relief efforts from day one.

The location that has been shown in the video is a narrow valley that is not accessible by land.

They said that it would have been dangerous to land the helicopter in that area.

The pilot tried to bring the chopper as low as possible and slowed it down despite the danger to the crew and the helicopter, the officials said.

Those filming the act are unaware of the technical requirements of flying the helicopter, they claimed.