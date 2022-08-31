Videos » Awaz Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din | SAMAA TV | 31 August 2022 Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din | SAMAA TV | 31 August 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Awaz with Ehtesham Amir-ud-din | SAMAA TV | 31 August 2022 Recommended No respite: Petrol price in Pakistan swells by another Rs2, diesel by Rs3 Imran Khan given one week to submit more appropriate response in contempt case Apple Inc to donate for victims of Pakistan’s catastrophic floods Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular Asia Cup: Pakistan likely to make multiple changes in do-or-die contest Google for Startups Accelerator launches in Pakistan Rupee rallies against US dollar