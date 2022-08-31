Asia Cup: Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma’s unique record

Prolific India batter Virat Kohli has equalled Rohit Sharma’s unique record after a classy half-century against Hong Kong during the Asia Cup.

The 33-year-old remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 balls as India secured a comfortable 40-run victory in Dubai.

The half-century, his second in the format in 2022, helped Kohli go level with Rohit Sharma for most scores of fifty or more in T20Is.

This was Kohli’s 31st fifty-plus score in the format. Rohit has 27 half-centuries and four hundreds in T20Is.

No other batter has more than 30 such scores in the format with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Australia’s David Warner, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Ireland’s Paul Stirling the others with more than 20 scores of fifty or more.

While Kohli has 31 such scores, he is yet to make a hundred in T20Is.

All of the other batters with 15 or more fifty-plus scores in men’s T20Is have at least one hundred.