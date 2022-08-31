New Nokia brings back the flip at an affordable price in Pakistan

If you still crave that classic flip phone feeling and satisfying click of closing the screen, but are not willing to break the bank for one of the very flimsy ‘fold’ phones, then the original feature phone behemoth has a treat for you.

The new Nokia 2660 Flip phone, which comes with recognizable features such as a large display, huge buttons, compatibility with hearing aids, and an emergency button, was introduced on Wednesday to Indian consumers by HMD Global.

Features

The new Nokia 2660 Flip phone is equipped with a dual display, a 2.8-inch QVGA display, and a 1.77 QVGA display on the cover flap.

The latest feature phone will run on the Unisoc T107 SoC. Moreover, it will sport 48MB and 128MB of storage.

Storage can be expanded up to 32GB via an SD card slot. The phone has a 0.3-megapixel rear camera with LED flash.

The Nokia 2660 Flip phone has Bluetooth 4.2, 4G support, a Micro-USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It has a removable battery with 2.75W charging support. The company says the phone can last up to 24.9 days on a single 4G SIM.

Moreover, a single 4G SIM can give a talk time of 6.5 hours.

The Nokia 2660 is offered in black, blue, and red color variants and costs Rs4,699 in both online and offline retailers.