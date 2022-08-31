Apple Inc to donate for victims of Pakistan’s catastrophic floods

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook has announced that his company will donate to relief and recovery efforts for victims of catastrophic floods in Pakistan.

Apple CEO took to his Twitter handle and expressed condolences to flood victims who have lost their loved ones as well as their possessions in the devastating floods being described as ‘the worst’ in Pakistan’s history.

“The floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters. Our thoughts are with those that have lost loved ones, the many displaced families, and all those affected,” Cook said in the tweet.

He added that Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts underway in the flood-hit country.

“Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground,” Cook continued.

Pakistani activist and 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai also thanked Apple’s CEO for the kind gesture in the distressing times.