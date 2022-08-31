‘Criminal act’: Hafeez lashes out at PCB for mishandling Shaheen

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for mishandling Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury.

The pacer was ruled out from the ongoing Asia Cup and upcoming England tour of Pakistan following a knee injury.

Hafeez, while talking to PTV Sports, said that he should have been sent for proper treatment when the board knew the extent of his injury.

“My problem with Shaheen is that he is not just Pakistan’s product but that of the world,” he said. “The world wants to see him and we have to look after him in the right way.

“The things that I read and heard over the last few days and there was an official post. So this period of four weeks, six weeks or eight weeks – since the time he got injured, I think wasting this time is a criminal act,” he said.“

My views on @iShaheenAfridi injury. May he get well soon 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/HR18kuN8f9 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 30, 2022

“I feel they have now understood that and sent him to England,” Hafeez continued. “I feel they should have taken this decision when he got injured in the first place.”

It is worth mentioning here that, the left-arm pacer sustained a knee injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in July. He missed the second Test against the islanders and subsequent ODI series in the Netherlands.

On Monday, the PCB revealed that Shaheen was going to London to undergo further treatment and rehabilitation, hoping to get him fit before the World Cup.