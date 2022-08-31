Flood impact: Major steel, farm implement manufacturers halt production

Two publicly listed companies – Amreeli Steels Limited and Millat Tractors – have informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that they are shutting down their production plants due to incessant monsoon rains and floods in the country.

Amreeli Steels (ASTL), a Karachi-based, public listed steel rebars manufacturing company, told the PSX on Wednesday that due to monsoon rains and floods in the country, there has been a decrease in the demand for steel products. Therefore, the company decided to shut down its production plants for 20 days.

The plants will remain closed from August 31 to September 19. After that, the company will review whether to resume production or not.

Earlier on August 18, the company reported Rs500 million loss on account of the increasing electricity tariff and the super tax imposed by the government.

Karachi Iron Merchants Association President Shamoon Baqir said that Amreli is one of the biggest steel manufacturers in the market. He said that the company’s decision to halt production, however, won’t have any impact on the market as currently there’s no demand.

Due to unprecedented floods in the country, transportation of steel rebars has been suspended and Amreli Steels has probably taken the decision to cut the production cost and losses incurred on them, Baqir said.

Amreli Steels, established in 1972, has been listed since 2015.

The company’s decision to halt production impacted was met with skepticism in the market. Amreli Steels’ share shed almost a rupee on its stock price which went down from Rs29 to Rs28.02 during trading before closing at Rs28.43 at the end of the session. During the day, 1.1 million shares were traded.

Millat Tractors suspends production till Sept 16

Millat Tractors Limited (MTL), a Lahore-based agricultural machinery manufacturer, has also informed the PSX management that it’s halting the production of tractors from August 31 as the delivery of machineries across the country is suspended.

The production will remain suspended till September 16.

According to the company sources, due to the large-scale destruction by recent floods in the rural areas, there has been a significant decrease in demand of tractors. This is why the company has decided to suspend production.

The decision inversely impacted the share price of Millat Tractors which fell from Rs851.37 to Rs834.16.

Before this, Pak Suzuki Company and Indus Motor Company – manufacturer of Toyota – have already halted their production in the country.