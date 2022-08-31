Meta takes a big, big step towards making Metaverse a reality

Meta announced Monday that users can now post their NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) on Facebook and Instagram. In addition, users can connect their cryptocurrency wallets with social media platforms.

The California-based social media company said, “As we continue rolling out digital collectables on Facebook and Instagram, we’ve started giving people the ability to post digital collectables that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectables across both.”

Wallets such as Meta Mask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet can be integrated with both platforms to post digital collectable assets.

Currently, users who have Ethereum, Flow, and the Polygon blockchain can post. Nevertheless, Meta might roll out more options as the project expands.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta has been testing the feature since May.

According to the screenshot posted by the company’s tweeter handle, the post will appear as a regular post but with a small mark that says “digital collectable.”

“You can now post-digital collectables on @Facebook, and @Instagram Connect your digital wallet to either app and start sharing your #NFTs today, “Meta Tweeted.

The social media giant said there wouldn’t be fees while posting digital collectables.

Currently, the feature is only available for US-based users.