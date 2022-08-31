Musk asks Twitter whistleblower to appear in court

In his fight to get out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Elon Musk has subpoenaed an ex-Twitter executive, who now has accused the social media site of having spammy standards and security flaws.

Peiter Zatko, the ex-head of security at Twitter, filed an 84-page complaint last week, and Musk is now requesting records and communications from him.

In accordance with court records released on Monday, Musk’s lawyers presented Zatko with a subpoena on Saturday requesting that he turn over any documents or correspondence relating to the effect of spam and fraudulent accounts on Twitter activity, going back to January 2019.

On September 9, Zatko was also required to provide an on-the-record response to Musk’s attorneys. The lawyer of a former Twitter employee said that his client would adhere to the subpoena, but his client’s appearance would be “involuntary.”

“He did not make his whistleblower disclosures to the appropriate governmental bodies to benefit Musk or to harm Twitter, but rather to protect the American public and Twitter shareholders,” the lawyers said in a statement.

Twitter refutes all allegations by Musk regarding Twitter user metrics. However, Twitter didn’t comment on the subpoena.