Will iPhone 14 get this most-wanted feature?

Since last year, we have been hearing rumors regarding a most-wanted connectivity features. The feature was first rumored to debut last year with iPhone 13 series, but it never arrived.

Now, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based tech giant has completed hardware testing on the hardware-software combo of the feature ahead of mass production of the latest iPhones later next month.

Kuo says it is “hard to predict” if the upcoming iPhone will sport this feature or if it will get the finicky axe of Apple developers.

But one thing is certain - the most-awaited ‘satellite’ feature will bring about another monumental change in how we communicate daily.

The snag

The main hurdle to implementing the feature, some say, is not the hardware. It is not even the software.

The feature is said to rely on “whether Apple and operators can settle the business model.”

The iPhone 13 came bundled with the requisite satellite connectivity hardware. But it was never ‘turned on’ because the business model was not finalized.

Once turned on, the satellite feature will allow iPhone users to communicate via messaging and calls without cellular coverage over satellite in remote areas.

The feature will significantly help in emergencies, natural disasters, and geopolitical conflicts.

The American tech giant may use the L.E.O. satellite, a low earth orbit satellite.

This is the same system which Elon Musk uses to create Starlink.

Once active, any iPhone can instantly become a satellite phone and allow users to connect with anyone on the planet using a satellite rather than relying on cellular towers to send text messages or make calls.

At first, you won’t be able to stream on YouTube, but you will be able to make a phone call or send a text message.

You would also be able to send your geo-coordinates.