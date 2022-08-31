Man dies of ‘joy’ after Supreme Court rules in his favor

A man ostensibly dies of ‘happiness’ on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of him in a five-year-old land dispute case.

The case was that Umar Ali purchased land in Battagram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, his opponents filed a claim on the land.

He filed an appeal against his opponents’ move in the Supreme Court in 2017.

Although he had to wait for nearly five years, the petition was finally approved for hearing.

A two-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case on Wednesday.

As the proceeding completed and the bench pronounced the verdict in Ali’s favor, he suffered a heart attack - apparently from joy.

The victim was initially given medical aid at the court and then rushed to the Polyclinic Hospital.

However, he could not recover and was declared dead by the doctors.